WI Natl. Guard Free Covid Testing in Wilmot

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Wisconsin National Guard is back offering Covid testing in Kenosha County.

The Guard will offer free testing at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot. The testing happens today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday) from 9 AM to 3 PM. No appointments are needed but registration is encouraged (register.covidconnect.wi.gov).

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jen Freiheit says that you should get tested if you’re showing Covid symptoms or have a close contact with someone who tested positive.

The additional testing comes as Kenosha Unified tightened mask requirements this week while keeping other mitigation efforts-such as keeping lower grades separate at recess-in place.