WIAA Boys Tournament Opens With Kenosha Crosstown Rivalry Renewed

credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–They say in basketball that it’s hard to beat the same team three times in a single season.

Yet the No 16 Tremper Trojans are trying to do just that as they host their crosstown rival the No 17 Bradford Red Devils to open the WIAA Tournament Tuesday night.

The Trojans handled the Red Devils 61-49 in their first matchup of the season while they were barely able to hold them off in their second match up 71-69 in a game played just over two weeks ago.

The winner goes on to play No 1 Kettle Moraine Friday.

We’ll have it for you here on wlip.com.

Coverage begins at 6:45 PM