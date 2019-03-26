Wisconsin DOT Announces Start of 3 Road Projects

RACINE, WI–The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says that three road construction projects are set to get underway.

Work on phase 1 on Highway KR will start on April 1st, and then on April 8th construction on Racine Highway H begins.

Crews will also continue work on Braun Road, focusing on the areas between the East Frontage Road and County H.

Drivers should prepare for new traffic patterns and closures in the construction areas.

All projects are scheduled to be completed by either later this summer or fall.