Wisconsin-Illinois Gas Price Gap Widens Despite Small Drop in Prices

(Chicago, IL) The gas price gap between Illinois and Wisconsin has widened to 59-cents, even as prices fell over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $4.45, down 4-cents from last week, but 28-cents higher than the national average. The state currently has the 8th highest average price in the country. Lake County has a lower average price at $4.33. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas costs $3.90…down 3 cents from last week, and 31-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s average jumped 3 cents from last week to $3.98.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-1-22)