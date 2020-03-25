Wisconsin Legislature not ready to come back for virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders say they want to understand what’s in the $2 trillion federal stimulus package before they take any action at the state level in reaction to the coronavirus.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos urged caution Wednesday because of the national economic downturn. He says he doesn’t know if Wisconsin’s current budget will be able to balance next year and he assumes that the state’s projected budget surplus of $620 million will never materialize.

Both the Senate and Assembly are considering ways of meeting remotely, if necessary.