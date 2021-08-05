Wisconsin State Fair returns with some COVID-19 tweaks

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Fair has returned after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s event for the first time in 75 years.

The fair runs through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park in West Allis.

COVID-19 means some changes for this year’s fair, including cashless admission and parking. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the fair gates.

Organizers say it will reduce both physical contact and manpower and to make transactions faster. Also, hours of the fair have been trimmed to give staff more time to clean and sanitize overnight.