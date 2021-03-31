Wisconsin Supreme Court Expected to Rule on Mask Mandate

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule on Gov. Evers mask mandate which is slated to expire on Monday.

The previous mandate was challenged late last year in the court but the justices have held off on ruling on the mandate until now.

The governor has not officially committed to extending the mandate past April 5th. In February he issued a new mask order after the Republican controlled legislature repealed his previous emergency declaration.

The ruling by the court will not affect any local mandates that may be in place.