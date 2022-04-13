Wisconsin Supreme Court justices question ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Skeptical Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are questioning whether state law allows for voters to give their absentee ballot to someone else to return or whether drop boxes can be placed outside municipal clerk offices.

The court’s ruling later this spring or summer is expected to establish rules for the upcoming midterm election where the battleground state’s Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator are on the ballot.

The court heard oral arguments on Wednesday.

State law is silent on drop boxes.

The court fight centers on guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission that allowed for multiple drop boxes outside clerk offices.