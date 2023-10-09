K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
WLIP Mornings w/Pete Serzant
6:00am - 9:00am
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 10/9/23
October 9, 2023 11:03AM CDT
Share
Credit Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Woman Charged in Robbery; Man Arrested After Police Chase
25 mins ago
Wisconsin GOP leader silent on impeachment of Supreme Court justice after earlier floating it
48 mins ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with tenant advocates in limiting eviction records
48 mins ago
You Might Also Like
Lake County News
17-Year-Old Charged As Adult in Lake County Murder
K-Town Report
Pleasant Prairie Police Investigate Man Found Dead of Gunshot Wound
Lake County News
Update: Three Waukegan Men Now Charged in North Chicago Murder