K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
LennyLand
8:00am - 12:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/20/23
March 20, 2023 8:42AM CDT
Share
Credit Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Closing Arguments Set For Tuesday in Anderson Homicide Trial
2 hours ago
Kenosha Common Council Approves Vicious Animal Ordinance
3 hours ago
Suspect Arrested For OWI After Allgedly Almost Striking Squad Head-on; Large Amount of Drugs Found in Car
3 hours ago
You Might Also Like
Featured
Arrest Made After Drugs, Guns and Ammunition are Discovered in Lake County Residence
K-Town Report
Two Women Charged, A Third Remains Hospitalized After "Impalement" Incident in Lake County
Featured
Two Arrested, Two Police Officer Hurt After Incident at Gurnee Mills Mall