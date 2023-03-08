K-Town Report
Happenings Q & A w/Frank & Kim Carmichael
12:00pm - 2:00pm
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/8/23
March 8, 2023 8:44AM CST
Catch up on news from Kenosha
K-Town Report
Anderson Defense Requests D.A. Be Removed From Case After Claiming Witness Changed Her Story
8 hours ago
Watch: Appointments to Kenosha County Board Committees Spark Controversy
8 hours ago
Resignations Lead to Two Openings on Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission
8 hours ago
