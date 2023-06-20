K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
America in the Morning
4:00am - 5:00am
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/20/23
June 20, 2023 9:43AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Lane Closures This Week on Green Bay Road; Highway 165
23 hours ago
At least 6 teens shot after Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration ends
23 hours ago
Shooting in Waukegan Leaves One Dead, Investigation Ongoing
23 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
One Dead, Two Others Injured in Kenosha Shooting Tuesday Night
Featured
Arrest Made in Kenosha in Connection to Waukegan Murder, 2nd Suspect Sought
K-Town Report
Kenosha Man Accused of Carjacking Woman in Lake County Released from Hospital and Charged