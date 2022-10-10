WLIP Mon Morning QB: Tremper Tops Bradford; Carthage Notches Road Win; Packers, Bears Lose

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–High School Game of the Week recap: Tremper outlasted Bradford 27-21.

After Tremper went ahead with a 4th quarter TD, Bradford was unable to convert with goal to go in the final minute plus, allowing the Trojans to notch their second win in a row.

Up next they wrap up conference play with a visit to first place Oak Creek.

Bradford visits the other top SEC team at Franklin Friday.

The Franklin Sabers topped Indian Trail Friday 19-14 while St Joe’s remains undefeated 63-0 over Catholic Central.

The Lancers will host Racine Lutheran for the Midwest Classic Conference Championship on the WLIP Game of the Week Friday night.

Westosha Central notches a playoff spot with a 41-7 win over Elkhorn.

QB Brock Koeppel was 12/12 passing for 224 yards and 4 TDs.

Wilmot fell to Burlington 37-28.

The Panthers are at the Falcons to wrap up the regular season Friday.

Elsewhere…St Francis 28 Christian Life 20;

St Thomas More 28 Shoreland Lutheran 13

The Carthage College football team picked up their second-straight conference win beating North Park 33-14 on the road Saturday afternoon.

Carthage is now 2-3 overall and 2-2 in C-C-I-W play.

The Firebirds return home playing No. 14 Wheaton on Saturday…12:45 PM on WLIP.

NFL… (AP)–the New York Giants notched a 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers to the 6-yard line but his pass on fourth-and-goal was swatted down at the line of scrimmage.

The New York Jets visit Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Bears 29-22. Justin Fields went 15 for 21 for a season-high 208 yards and his first touchdown pass in 15 quarters for the Bears.

The Bears are 2-3. They host Washington on Thursday night.

SNF…Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.

MNF…Raiders @ Chiefs