WLIP On-Demand: Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–While Kenosha’s motorists continue to negotiate the various road construction projects, city officials are already considering which projects will be funded over the next five years.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that capital improvement requests came in at about 22 million dollars, 4-5 million over where officials try to set the spending level.

Morrissey says that he along with Mayor John Antaramian and other officials will sit down and go through the capital improvement requests line by line.

Morrissey also gave an update on the downtown vision project and the city’s continuing efforts to alleviate flooding problems.

