WLIP Sports Report 2/4/19

NFL…(AP)–Sony Michel scored on a two-yard run with seven minutes left to help the New England Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl title, 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams. Tom Brady was 21 of 35 for 262 yards and no touchdowns in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. The Rams managed just 260 net yards and didn’t score until Todd Zuerlein’s (ZUR’-lynz) game-tying, 53-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Julian Edelman won MVP

COLLEGE BB…The Carthage Red Men lost a heartbreaker to Il-Wesleyan Saturday, 76-74 on a last second free throw by the Titans. The Red Men play at Carroll University Wednesday night.

No better news for the Lady Reds as they lose to #13 Wesleyan 85-73; Senior Bailey Gilbert had a career high 25 points in the loss. The Lady Reds host North Central College at the Tarble Arena on Wednesday night. John Weiser has our pregame at 6:45 PM.

Elsewhere…Marquette held off DePaul 93-87 for its 10th straight win.

NBA…The Bucks are in Brooklyn this evening.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Basketball. Our next game is Friday night when Indian Trail hosts Bradford. Our coverage begins at 7 PM.