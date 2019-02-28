WLIP Sports Round Up 2/28/19

HS BB…WIAA Girls Sectional Semifinal: Marshall at Shoreland Lutheran-7 PM.

NBA…Eric Bledsoe scored five of his 26 points in overtime when Milwaukee played all but the final 12 seconds without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 141-140. The Bucks are at the Lakers tomorrow;

Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Bulls held on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-107. The Bulls play the Hawks in Atlanta tomorrow night.

College BB…Defending national champion Villanova snapped a three-game losing streak with a 67-61 win over No. 10 Marquette.The Golden Eagles host Creighton on Sunday.

NHL…Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal on a power play as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.The Blackhawks stay in L.A. to play the Kings on Friday.

Cactus League Baseball Cleveland beats the Brewers 6-1; Cubs 9 Rangers 5; Reds over the White Sox 11-4.

Today: The Brewers have split squad games against the Giants and Reds; the Cubs play the A’s; and it’s the White Sox vs the Mariners.

College FB…Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is transferring after three seasons as the Badgers starter. Hornibrook posted on Instagram he intends to transfer after he graduates in May.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Basketball. Our next game is Friday night when Indian Trail plays Horlick in the WIAA Regional Semi-Finals. Our coverage begins at 6:45 PM.