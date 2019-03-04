WLIP Sports Round Up 3/4/18

KENOSHA, WI–Central advances with a 71-39 win over Wilmot Saturday night. Jaden Zackery led the way with 30 points in the victory, freshman Jack Rose also finished in double digits with 12 points. Coach James Hylberg told WLIP that he and his players see this year’s run as a continuation of what started a year ago. Central next plays the Elkhorn Elks who advanced with a 56-50 upset win over East Troy. Thursday’s WIAA Sectional Semi-final will be played in Burlington-the same floor where Central advanced in the same round a year ago. The Falcons handed the Elks their only two losses on the year. We’ll have the game for you here on WLIP, Pregame at 6:45 PM; Tip off is set for 7.

College BB…Creighton upset Marquette with a 66-60 victory. They play Seton Hall on Wednesday.

NBA…The Atlanta Hawks held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 123-118. The Bulls are in Indiana tomorrow night.

Pau Gasol signed with the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks, two days after the 38-year-old Spanish center reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA. The Bucks play the Suns in Phoenix tonight.

NHL…the San Jose Sharks notched a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson scored for the Blackhawks. The Hawks host Buffalo on Thursday.

Cactus League Baseball…The Brewers lose to the Reds 11-5; Cubs beat the Sox 13-4.

The Brewers are off today; the Cubs play the Reds and the Sox play the Angels.

The AP contributed to this report.