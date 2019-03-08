WLIP Sports Round Up 3/8/19

The Westosha Central Falcons season came to an end last night as Chance Larson of the Elkhorn Elks buried a jumper as time expired to give the Elks a 49-48 win. The Elks will now host Mt Horeb who eliminated DeForest 79-64. In Division-1 action, Sun Prairie ends Racine Horlick’s season with a 73-49 win. They next get Madison La Follette in the Sectional Final.

NBA…The Bucks beat the Pacers 117-98. Giannis scored 29 in the victory. The first place Bucks host Charlotte tomorrow night.

The Bulls play the Pistons tonight.

College BB …No 21 Wisconsin beats Iowa 65-45. The Badgers play Ohio State Sunday afternoon.

NHL…The Blackhawks beat Buffalo 5-4 in a shootout. The Hawks are in Dallas tomorrow night.

Cactus League Baseball…Sox beat the Brewers 9-5; Rockies over the Cubs 7-5.

Today: the Brewers play the Diamondbacks; the Cubs face the Mariners; and the White Sox get the Angels.