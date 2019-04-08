WLIP Sports Round Up 4/8/19

College Baseball…The Carthage Red Men defeated Millikin 7-6. The Red Men improve to 4-5 in CCIW play and 12-10 overall.

NBA…Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and Khris Middleton added 21 to send Milwaukee to a methodical 115-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, giving the Bucks 60 wins in a season for the first time since 1981. The Bucks, who have clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference, led from the outset as the Hawks rested their leading scorers. The Bucks wrap up the regular season on Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

NCAA Tournament: National Championship Game-No 3 Texas Tech vs No 1 Virginia.

MLB…Christian Yelich homered and drove in three, Josh Hader completed an eight-out save and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. Zach Davies pitched effectively into the sixth, helping Milwaukee win for the seventh time in eight games, including two of three against Chicago. The Brewers have won 15 of their last 16 regular season series dating to last season. Brewers play the Angels tonight, Jhoulys Chacin starts for the Crew. The Cubs lost for the seventh time in eight games, dropping to 2-7. The have their home opener against Pittsburgh. Jon Lester goes for the Cubs.

The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 12-5 to extend the best start in club history at 9-2. The Sox host Tampa Bay this afternoon. Carlos Rodon will be on the mound.

NHL…The Chicago Blackhawks missed out on the playoffs for the second straight year, doomed by an awful start and one of the NHL’s worst defenses. For a franchise that won three Stanley Cups during an impressive nine-year run that ended in 2017, it seems like a much longer absence from the postseason. But there is reason for optimism after the team finished strong under new coach Jeremy Colliton.