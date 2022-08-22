WLIP Sports: Wilmot Tops Bradford on Game of the Week Opener; I.T.; Central; and St Joe’s Notch Week 1 Wins

Game of the Week Recap: Bradford opened the season with a 60 yard touchdown pass from QB Devin Wheaton to Tight End Nolan Shiplett on the first snap of the season but Wilmot followed with 24 unanswered points as the Panthers defeated the Red Devils 24-7.

Wilmot QB Cooper Zimmerman threw for two touchdowns, both captured by receiver Kade Frisby.

Running back Anthony Hall ran in for the other Panther TD.

Wilmot plays at Milwaukee Lutheran in Week 2. Bradford hosts Zion-Benton on Friday…that’s our next Game of the Week.

Coverage begins Friday at 5:15 PM.

Elsewhere…Indian Trail topped Madison LaFollette 56-20;

St Joseph Catholic Academy beat Shoreland Lutheran 49-14;

Westosha Central 24 Waukesha North 21;

Madison Memorial over Tremper 34-13;

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 27 Kenosha Christian Life 0