WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/13/19

Lake County Sheriff Weekly Arrest Report

Vander Tuuk 2-13-19

(Waukegan, IL) In an effort to be more transparent, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has begun a new program of releasing a weekly arrest report. The report is shared with media, and publically on Facebook and other social media. In this week’s report, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office released information about a Zion man picked up for various warrants. Luis Delgado was picked up on February 6th on two outstanding warrants. One contained four counts of domestic battery, the other contained three counts of domestic battery and obstructing justice. The 36-year-old is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond. He is due in court today.

2 teens charged with murder in death of Palatine man

Associated Press 2-13-19

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who was shot to death just south of Lake County in Palatine. In a news release, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department says the charges stem from a shooting on Feb. 1 in an unincorporated area of the town. Responding to a call of shots fired, deputies discovered that 20-year-old Jose Castenada had been shot, he was pronounced dead a short time later. Days later, investigators arrested 16-year-old Andre Naydenov and a 15-year-old boy. Naydenov’s name has been released because he was charged as an adult but the other teen’s name has not been released because he’s been charged as a juvenile.

Wheeling man charged in wife’s hot tub death

Associated Press 2-13-19

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the hot tub drowning death of his wife just south of the Lake County border. Eric Huska of Wheeling is accused of closing the lid of a backyard hot tub, causing the death late Saturday of Laura Huska. According to Wheeling police, home security video shows the couple drinking in the hot tub for some time before the 57-year-old victim unsuccessfully tried to get out. It also shows the suspect initially trying to help his wife, but then closing the tub’s lid. The wife is seen in the video struggling against the cover. Eric Huska returns to the tub about 90 minutes later, opening the lid and finding his wife floating in the water. The 57-year-old appeared in court Tuesday, where bail was set at $10,000.