WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/26/19

Waukegan Alderman Elections

Vander Tuuk 2-26-19

(Waukegan, IL) Polls are open until 7 o’clock tonight in Waukegan, as the area goes through an aldermanic election. Residents of Waukegan only will be voting this time around. Spots up for grabs include alderman in wards 2, 3, 7 and 8. The next Lake County wide election will be the consolidated election on April 2nd.

Car Theft Increases

Vander Tuuk 2-26-19

(Waukegan, IL) Law enforcement throughout Lake County have put out another warning about an increase in car thefts. The recent cold weather has led to an increase in vehicles being stolen, most of them, while people are warming them unattended. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office say they alone have responded to 16 motor vehicle thefts since January, and Waukegan Police have also reported an increase in similar incidents. Some tips to decrease the chances of your car being stolen include not leaving the vehicle unlocked and unattended, removing all spare keys and fobs from the vehicle, and having outdoor cameras monitoring the vehicles.

Metra to offer reverse-commute service to Lake County

Associated Press 2-26-19

CHICAGO (AP) Metra will soon offer express train service for people who live in Chicago and reverse-commute to work in Lake County. The Chicago-area commuter rail agency says the new service will begin March 4 on Metra’s Milwaukee District North Line. The two-year pilot project is a public-private partnership between Metra and Lake County governments and businesses. The groups will evenly split the $1.4 million cost of operating one reverse-commute train in both the morning and evening rush hours. Among the Lake County companies participating in the pilot program are AbbVie, Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital and Horizon Pharma.