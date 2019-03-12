WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/12/19

Man pleads Not Guilty in Death of State Trooper

Vander Tuuk 3-12-19

(Chicago, IL) A Kenosha County man has pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in the death of an Illinois State Trooper from Lake County. Scott Larsen is facing felony reckless homicide charges and the breaking of Scott’s Law in a crash that killed Trooper Christopher Lambert of Highland Park. Larsen, who is currently free on bond, is accused of having a cannabinoid substance in his system at the time of the January incident along the northbound Tri-State Tollway in Cook County. The 61-year-old is due back in court in early April. If convicted, he could get up to 14-years in prison.

Inmate Facing New Charges After Jailhouse Fight

Vander Tuuk 3-12-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Jail inmate already facing a laundry list of charges, is now facing new ones. Sheriff’s officials say Timothy Adams of North Chicago is accused of choking a 59-year-old inmate, leading to stroke like symptoms and a trip to the hospital…he is also accused of punching a 40-year-old inmate. The alleged assaults took place on March 9th after a verbal altercation between Adams and the 59-year-old victim. The 36-year-old suspect has been hit with new charges of Aggravated Battery – Causing Great Bodily Harm…he’s due in court on his original charges next month.

Man accused of shooting deputy makes court appearance

Associated Press 3-12-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) A man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy attempting to serve an arrest warrant has made his first court appearance. Floyd Brown is charged with first-degree murder in the death of McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner. The deputy was shot Thursday at a hotel in Rockford. Brown fled after the shooting in a vehicle that crashed about 170 miles away from the shooting scene. He was eventually arrested on murder charges. Brown could face the death penalty, and faces both federal and county charges, because Keltner was working as a U.S. Marshal when he was killed.