WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/13/19

Man Charged After Biting 10-Year-old

Vander Tuuk 3-13-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake Villa Township man is being held, after allegedly assaulting his young daughter. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were contacted by DCFS on Monday about a possible child abuse situation. Detectives responded to a home in the 38-thousand block of North Cedar Crest Drive, and found a 10-month-old with bite marks and bruises. Investigators say Daniel Martin, the child’s father, allegedly admitting to biting the child, after growing frustrated that she would not fall asleep. Martin was subsequently charged with felony aggravated battery to a child and misdemeanor domestic battery. He’s currently being held on a 50-thousand-dollar bond, and is due back in court next week.

Chicago Man Arrested in Round Lake Park

Vander Tuuk 3-13-19

(Round Lake Park, IL) A routine traffic stop in Round Lake Park has landed a Chicago man with drug charges. Authorities say Abdulumer Ahmed was pulled over on Monday night for having an equipment violation on his vehicle. As police looked into the 28-year-old, they found he had an outstanding warrant in Lake County for failure to appear on drug charges. A subsequent search of Ahmed’s vehicle led to more charges, including illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of both cannabis and LSD, and not having insurance. Bond was set at 25-thousand-dollars.

Sheriff’s Weekly Press Release, Big Bond Arrests

Vander Tuuk 3-13-19

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has once again released its weekly arrest report. In most cases, the arrests are on minor charges or warrants, and feature smaller bond. But this week’s report contained two higher bond warrant arrests. Tylendel Wells of Park City was taken into custody on March 6th on an outstanding theft warrant. The 22-year-old was hit with a 175-thousand-dollar bond. One day earlier, Julia James was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery. The 26-year-old Zion resident is being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond.

Pritzker unveils online graduated income-tax calculator

Associated Press 3-13-19

CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched an online calculator that he says will let Illinoisans know how his proposed graduated income tax will affect their families. Pritzker last week rolled out his plan to end Illinois’ flat-tax, now set at 4.95 percent, and join 35 other states with scaled-up rates for higher incomes. Pritzker’s proposed taxes would start at 4.75 percent for earnings up to $10,000 and levy a top rate of 7.95 percent on $1 million or more. On Tuesday, Pritzker unveiled what his office calls a “Fair Tax Calculator” that he says would let citizens input their information to see how much they would pay under the new plan compared to the current tax structure. Pritzker says Illinois’ current tax system is unfair to the middle class. Republicans and some business leaders don’t support the proposal.