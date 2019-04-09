WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/9/19

Inmate Pleads Not Guilty to Soliciting Murder for Hire

(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago man has pleaded not guilty to charges incurred while he was in the Lake County Jail. Ade (Ida) Tramble is facing two counts of Solicitation of Murder for Hire, after he reportedly tried to hire a hitman to kill a witness in an upcoming home invasion and domestic battery trial, that stemmed from an incident in Zion. The alleged hitman turned out to be an undercover detective. If convicted, the 45-year-old could get up to 40-years in prison on the new charges alone. A trial date in that case is expected to be set at some point next week.

Chemical Testing Coming This Summer to Gurnee, Waukegan Plants

(Waukegan, IL) Testing for a cancer causing substance will begin this summer at two locations in Lake County. The Lake County Health Department says tests will seek to determine if there is ethylene oxide in the air around Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee and Medline Industries in Waukegan. The health department says they have also asked state health officials to issue what they call a “cancer incidence assessment.” The announcement comes after a weekend rally where about a hundred people gathered in Gurnee to speak out about the substance which has been dubbed a human carcinogen.

Musicians reject Chicago Symphony’s contract offer

CHICAGO (AP) Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians have rejected a contract proposal management described as its “last, best and final” offer. Union officials said the offer would leave musicians’ salaries “further behind the orchestras of Los Angeles and San Francisco.” Association lead negotiator Steve Lester says the union’s proposal addressed management’s concern about pension funding “while guaranteeing the Musicians and the Orchestra the security deserved.” About 100 of the orchestra’s musicians have been on strike since March 11. The union is at odds with the orchestra over pension and wage issues.