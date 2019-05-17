WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/17/19

Home Shot Beach Park

(Beach Park, IL) A male suspect is in custody after a home was shot in the Beach Park area. The incident took place on Thursday around 10:35 AM in the 12-thousand block of West Wakefield Drive. A 911 caller told Sheriff’s officials that someone had fired shots into his home. Deputies arrived and found no one had been injured, and that the suspect had fled in a vehicle. The incident led to lockdown situations at some area schools, before the alleged offender was caught. The suspect has not been identified, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Man Arrested for McHenry County Murder

(Spring Grove, IL) A man has been charged with murder after an incident in McHenry County. McHenry County Sheriff’s officials say John Maki Jr. was arrested Wednesday night, after deputies found him inside a Spring Grove home with the body of a male victim. The victim’s identity and cause of death have not been released. The 47-year-old suspect is due in court today.

New Computer Program for the Lake County Courts

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Court system is getting a new computer program. The new Integrated Case Management System will be installed over the next three years and is designed to combine the computer systems not only for the Lake County Court, but for the County Clerk’s Office as well as the State’s Attorney and Public Defenders office. County officials announced this week that the new case management program cost just under 4-million-dollars.