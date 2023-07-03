Woman Accused of Robbing Banks in Round Lake Beach, Round Lake

(Round Lake, IL) Police and the FBI are looking for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the Lake County area. The latest incident took place Saturday afternoon when the woman was able to demand money without a weapon at the First American Bank on Cedar Lake Road in Round Lake. The FBI says the description of the suspect was similar to a person that had robbed a Great Lakes Credit Union along Route 83 in Round Lake Beach on June 24th. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the authorities.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-3-23)