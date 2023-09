KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman is in jail after an alleged stabbing incident.

It happened Saturday night just before 10:30 PM at a home in the 48-hundred block of 38th Avenue.

Few details about the incident were released but a man was flown by Flight For Life according to scanner reports.

His condition isn’t known.

There’s no word on charges against the woman.