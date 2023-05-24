Woman Arrested After Allegedly Punching Waukegan Middle School Student

(Waukegan, IL) One person was arrested after forcing their way into a Waukegan school. Waukegan Police say Angel Terry and an unidentified male forced their way into the John Lewis Middle School Tuesday morning to confront a student who reportedly had a previous altercation with Terry’s niece. During the incident, Terry is accused of punching a male student in the face, while the male suspect reportedly battered a staff member. Terry was taken into custody after fleeing the scene and charged with felony aggravated battery to a school employee and battery with bodily harm. The male suspect is not yet in custody.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-24-23)