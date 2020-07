(Zion, IL) A man killed in Zion has been identified, and an arrest has been made.

Zion Police say 23-year-old Greagory Gilmore of Waukegan was found stabbed early on Monday morning near Shiloh Park, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Arrested in the incident was Jacqueline Mora, the victim’s girlfriend, who has been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder.

The motive behind the attack is currently unknown, as is the 21-year-old suspect’s bond amount.