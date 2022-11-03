Woman Charged After Young Children Were Found Left Alone

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha mother faces charges after her young children were discovered to have been left home alone last weekend.

The family lived in an apartment building adjacent to the one that burned last Sunday morning-a fire which left two people dead.

Now 27 year old Tenisha Gaston is charged with multiple felonies for allegedly leaving the children-aged between 8 and one-home alone while she went out to meet a friend after getting a couple of drinks Saturday night.

When officers went to evacuate the neighboring building as a precaution the eight year old sought their help.

The children were sleeping and safe. Gaston is charged with felony child neglect for each of the four children left alone who were under six years old.

She’s due in court later this month.