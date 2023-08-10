Woman Charged With Theft From Highland Park’s Ravinia

(Highland Park, IL) A Glenview woman is facing charges, after reportedly stealing money from a Lake County institution. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the counts of theft, theft by deception and forgery against Michelle Bringham in a press release on Wednesday. Raoul says the 39-year-old stole over 110-thousand-dollars from the non-profit Ravinia Festival Association in Highland Park while working as an employee. The FBI was said to assist in the investigation that led to Bringham’s arrest. Future court dates are currently unknown.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-23)