Woman Dead After Crashing Stolen Car Into Waukegan Police Vehicle, Building

(Waukegan, IL) A woman is dead, after she reportedly crashed into a Waukegan Police vehicle, and then entered a building. Waukegan Police say the incident took place around 5 o’clock on Thursday morning when the police vehicle was struck on the rear driver’s side by a Chevy Cobalt at Grand and Butrick. The impact of the crash sent the Cobalt careening into a building in the 13-hundred block of Grand Avenue. The driver of the Cobalt, only described as a middle aged woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the officer was briefly hospitalized as a precaution. The Cobalt had been reported stolen from Waukegan on Tuesday. The investigation into the incident is ongoing by Waukegan Police, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-27-21)