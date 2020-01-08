Woman Sentenced For Assisitng Husband’s Suicide

Gavel

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha woman who pleaded guilty to assisting her husband’s suicide was sentenced this week.

63 year old Dawn McDermid will spend nearly a decade in prison after entering a guilty plea to recklessly endangering safety, assisting suicide, police obstruction and other charges for the October 2018 death of Robert Garcia. He was found on the garage floor of his home on 53rd Street west of Green Bay Road.

The criminal complaint says that McDermid found her husband passed out and aided his demise by slitting his wrists. She later lied to police about her actions.

Without the plea, McDermid would have faced 40 years in prison.