Woman Sentenced For Drunk Driving Crash

KENOSHA, WI–The Fond Du Lac woman who pleaded guilty to causing the drunk driving crash that caused her 11 year old son to be ejected from the car has been sentenced to prison.

31 year old Yessica Trevino struck a parked Wisconsin State Trooper’s squad and narrowly missed striking a tow truck driver who was working on the shoulder of I-94 in Kenosha County on December 2nd of last year.

Trevino was sentenced to 18 months in prison and must undergo treatment for substance abuse. Open alcohol containers and marijuana was found in her car after the crash.

She reportedly was drinking before driving that night. Her son survived the accident as did two other children who were in the car.

Trevino will also have to serve six months extended supervision and three years probation