Ziminski’s Charged With Burglary; Armed Robbery in August Case

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man who infamously was said to have fired the “first shot” during the final night of the Kenosha Riots is now facing new serious charges.

Joshua Ziminski is charged with armed burglary, and a host of other charges relating to an incident that happened in the early morning hours of August 26th.

A man was said to have flagged down an officer alleging that Ziminski had tried to rob him at knifepoint first in his own apartment, and then as the two men and two others-reportedly including Ziminski’s wife-went to several ATMs to try and withdraw money from the first man’s account.

They were not able to do so and the man was able to escape.

When Ziminski was arrested he allegedly told investigators that the man owed his wife money and he went inside the apartment after she said the man assaulted her.

Ziminski is back in jail on $100,000 cash bond.

He’s due in court next week.