Zion Man Gets Bond Raised in “Vape Exchange” Case After More Victims Come Forward

Mugshot provided by Gurnee PD

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-17-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Zion man accused of trading vape supplies for sexual favors and money from young teens, is back behind bars. Isai Gonzaga is facing a several-count indictment of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Gonzaga was originally free on a 250-thousand-dollar bond after his arrest. But more victims came forward, and more criminal counts were added. Those new charges had prosecutors asking for a higher bond, which was granted by a Lake County Judge. The 26-year-old is currently being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court in early July.