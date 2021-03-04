Zion Man Gets Federal Prison Time for Assisting Terror Group

(Chicago, IL) A Lake County man was hit with a 12-year federal prison sentence, after being convicted of attempting to assist ISIS.

Joseph Jones was convicted in 2019 of conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization. The Zion man was arrested after providing phones, designed to be detonators, to an undercover agent.

During a recent sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued for a 17-year term, but the judge in the case said, while the conviction was serious in nature…Jones never actually made contact with ISIS, and that he had no plans to carry out an actual attack.

Defense attorneys argued that federal agents trapped the now 39-year-old after learning of his sympathetic leanings toward the terrorist group.