Zion Man Gets Prison for Drugs/Weapons Charges, But Is Missing

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-1-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Zion man has been sentenced to prison for drug and weapons charges, but there is a problem. Brian Yarbor skipped out of several court dates after posting bond. Yarbor was found guilty of one count of manufacture and delivery of cocaine, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. A Lake County Judge sentenced the 37-year-old despite him still not being in court, and warrants have now been issued for his arrest. If and when he is caught, Yarbor will be taken to the Department of Corrections to serve 19-years behind bars.