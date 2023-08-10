Zion Police Announce Arrests After Multiple Served Search Warrants

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion released information on multiple warrant arrests that were all made on the same day. Officials say six search warrants were executed on July 31st, and several arrests were made. 22-year-old Issac Vasquez, 20-year-old Arian Vasquez, 43-year-old Luis Vasquez Sr. and 27-year-old Gabriel Rivera were all charged with aggravated battery. The youngest Vasquez and Rivera were also charged with home invasion, while Issac Vasquez was also slapped with counts of unlawful use and possession of a weapon by a felon. No further details on the arrests were released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-23)