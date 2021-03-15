63rd Grammys and the #EVH fallout.

Vintage gold gramophone in the design of the information related to the retro music

Last night was the 63rd Annual Grammy awards.

Allegedly meant to honor the best in music over the course of the past year. The complete list of winners can be found HERE!

If you are a fan of rock and roll then every year you are disappointed by the lack of current rock acts that get nominated.

It was made worse this year by the woefully inadequate tribute to one of the greatest guitarists ever, Edward Van Halen, who passed away earlier this year after a decades long battle with cancer.

While Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine, and Gerald Marsden got well deserved tribute songs performed, Eddie Van Halen had a 22 second clip of his guitar solo Eruption played.

22 seconds for the man who revolutionized the way the guitar was played.

22 seconds for the man who inspired so many guitars players over the last 45 years.

The rock community’s reaction was not kind today.

Former Van Halen singer Gary Cherone had this to say:

SirusXM radio host Eddie Trunk let his displeasure be known:

and perhaps the angriest reaction was Fozzy lead singer Chris Jericho:

What do you think of the Grammy’s decision?