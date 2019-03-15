Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

The cell phone's impact on America has been mostly:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Has the internet created a dangerous gullibility?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Has the college bribery scandal changed your opinion of Lori Loughlin?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Which celebrity has totally ticked you off?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

If you had the $$$ would you pay a bribe to get your kid into a prestigious college?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/15/19 WLIP K-Town Rewind 3/15/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/15/19 City Seeks Uptown Solutions Extra Patrols After School Threat Sinclair Resigns as Bradford Principal
Comments