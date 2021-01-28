Beach Park Man Facing Federal Charges for Summer Incident

Gavel

(Chicago, IL) A Beach Park teen is facing federal charges, after an incident last summer in Cook County.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Zayveon Thomas and two others attempted to violently steal a car from a woman in Glencoe last July…Thomas was the only one caught, and was indicted this week on one count of attempted carjacking.

It’s unclear why the case, which was handled by local police, will be prosecuted in federal court. Authorities say they are also still seeking the other two suspects, who have not been named.

The 19-year-old Thomas faces up to 15-years in prison if convicted, and is also facing a carjacking charge in Lake County, for an unrelated case that took place last June.