Covid-19 Update: Kenosha & Lake Counties Wednesday 8/19

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Kenosha County has dropped. Kenosha added just four new cases Tuesday for a total of two thousand eight hundred eleven.

The positivity rate is at four percent.

Coronavirus cases increased in Lake County, but the area’s metrics continue to be OK. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers showed 110 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, and 2 related fatalities, bringing the county death toll to 452 since the pandemic began.