(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials announced just over 10,500 new positive Coronavirus tests on Monday, with 14 related deaths. Of those, 397 positives came from Lake County, but without a new fatality for the 3rd time in the last 4 days.

In Region 9 (which includes both Lake and McHenry County), Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly, but ICU use dropped slightly for the 2nd straight day. The Region’s positivity currently stands at 12.7%.