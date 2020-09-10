Evers has ‘no regrets’ about response to Kenosha shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake is Black.

He was shot seven times in the back by a white Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23. That sparked three nights of protests and unrest that culminated with the shootings of three demonstrators by an armed civilian.

Evers called out the Wisconsin National Guard early the morning of Aug. 24. He defended his approach the same day a new Marquette University Law School found that less than half of Wisconsin voters approve of protests of police shootings.