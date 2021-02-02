Fire damage to school buses estimated at $525,000

TOWN OF BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators believe a fire that burned six school buses at a Racine County depot was ignited by an electrical problem and was not suspicious in nature. The fire at the Thomas Bus Service lot in the Town of Burlington early Tuesday prompted the Burlington Area School District to cancel classes for the day. The company had enough buses to transport students in the Brighton School District in western Kenosha County without delay. The estimated cost of the fire damage is $525,000.