Gas Prices Up in Wisconsin and Illinois

January 20, 2023 9:00AM CST
(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have increased over the last week on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin jumped 6-cents over the last week to $3.18. That number is 19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a smaller 3-cent increase for a current average of $3.04 a gallon. In Illinois, prices jumped 5 cents in the last 7 days to a current average of $3.54. That number is 17-cents higher than the national average and the 8th highest average in the country. Lake County is up a penny over last week at $3.52.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-20-23)

K-Town Report