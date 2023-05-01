Gov. Evers Proposes More Funds For Election Compliance Complaints

MADISON, WI (AP)–Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, officials in several battleground states-including Wisconsin-have proposed boosting funding to add staff, enhance security and expand training within election offices that are facing heavier workloads and heightened public scrutiny.

Gov. Tony Evers has proposed $1.9 million over the next two fiscal years to hire 10 staff for a new Office of Election Transparency and Compliance to handle requests and complaints.

Until recently, the Wisconsin Election Commission only had a single attorney to process complaints and one public information officer.

About three-fourths of local election officials across the U.S. say their budgets need to grow over the next several years, according to a recent Brennan Center for Justice survey of 852 local election officials.