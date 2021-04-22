Illinois Gas Prices Higher Than Any State East of the Rocky Mountains, Wisconsin…Not As Much

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-22-21)

(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to have the highest gas prices in the Midwest, and in any state east of the Rocky Mountains. AAA says an average gallon of gas in the state costs around $3.08…21 cents higher than the national average. Lake County offers a few cents of relief at an average of $3.02 a gallon. Wisconsin gas prices currently sit at $2.75, 12 cents below the national average. Kenosha County comes in one cent higher at $2.76.

You can see the latest AAA gas price gauge here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/